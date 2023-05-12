May 12, 2023
Shaw Local
OSF St. Paul in Mendota names Conkey Family Award winner

Stacy Piller was named this year’s winner

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Leonardo Lopez, MD, chief medical officer; Stacy Piller, APRN; and Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF St. Paul Medical Center pose after Piller was named the Conkey Family Award winner. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

The 42nd annual Conkey Family Award winner was announced Monday at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota as part of National Health Care Week. Stacy Piller, APRN, from the OSF Medical Group, was named this year’s winner.

Piller has been a Mission Partner for 24 years and is described by her multiple nominations as compassionate, caring, and putting her patients first. Her nominations included, “She goes above and beyond for patients, more than just getting to know them as a person but getting to know their family, their life barriers and ultimately their life and health care goals,” shared a Mission Partner. “Stacy has the biggest heart of any provider I have ever had the pleasure to work with. She goes out of her way to visit patients, even going as far as Rockford to check on patients and their families to provide emotional support.”

The Conkey Family Award was established in 1982, with the first award presented in 1983.