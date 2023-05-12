OSF St. Paul in Mendota names Conkey Family Award winner

The 42nd annual Conkey Family Award winner was announced Monday at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota as part of National Health Care Week. Stacy Piller, APRN, from the OSF Medical Group, was named this year’s winner.

Piller has been a Mission Partner for 24 years and is described by her multiple nominations as compassionate, caring, and putting her patients first. Her nominations included, “She goes above and beyond for patients, more than just getting to know them as a person but getting to know their family, their life barriers and ultimately their life and health care goals,” shared a Mission Partner. “Stacy has the biggest heart of any provider I have ever had the pleasure to work with. She goes out of her way to visit patients, even going as far as Rockford to check on patients and their families to provide emotional support.”

The Conkey Family Award was established in 1982, with the first award presented in 1983.