OSF St. Paul in Mendota announces Sunflower Award winner

OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota announced the Sunflower Award was presented to Connie Falcon, a respiratory therapist from the Cardiopulmonary Services Department.

Falcon has been with OSF HealthCare for nearly 16 years and resides in Mendota.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Connie is certainly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF St. Paul Medical Center in a news release.

Falcon’s nominations included, “We had a patient that showed up over an hour early as they traveled from quite a distance. Upon arrival, the patient asked for some oxygen as he was feeling very short of breath. Connie came to our department, assessed the patient, whose oxygen level was appropriate, and told him that his heart rate was a bit high, which may be causing the sensation of difficulty breathing. Realizing the patient had a long wait before their test, she volunteered to take the patient down to her department until we were ready for them so that he had someone nearby in case his symptoms worsened. Connie focused on this patient, attended to his needs and served with compassion.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication.

For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/.