La Salle County Board to fill Witczak vacancy within 60 days

La Salle County Democrats are looking for someone to fill a vacancy on the La Salle County Board, which has 60 days to find a successor for the late Joe Witczak.

Thursday, the County Board held a moment of silence honoring Witczak, a Peru Democrat who died April 28. Witczak, a former Peru alderman who battled health problems recently, was 60.

The board then declared a vacancy, which officially begins the process of naming a replacement (it must be a Democrat) within 60 days.

“He was one of a kind and he’s going to be missed.” — La Salle County Board Member Tom Walsh (D-Ottawa)

Several board members paid tribute to a colleague they recalled as insightful, considerate and engaging.

“One thing about Joe: He always had a smile on his face and the ability to get along with all 29 board members,” said Mike Kasap (D-La Salle).

Joe Witczak (Photo provided by Mueller Funeral Homes)

“He was very much for the people,” said Brian Dose (D-Ottawa), who remembered Witczak as a consensus builder. “He was someone who, once he got elected, didn’t view himself as a Democrat or a Republican, he was there to represent the people.”

In other matters, the board:

Tabled a motion on a petition by Northern White Sand, which seeks to amend its special use to add additional load-out facilities in Utica Township.

Conferred the student awards on Lenee McCoy, of Holy Family School in Oglesby, and on Edgar Arteaga, of Mendota High School.

Learned, from Bob Navarro of Heritage Corridor, tourists spent $275 million in La Salle County in 2021, the last year for which statistics are available

Approved a special use to Martin Rebbec and Grantham Solar LLC for a 5 megawatt solar farm in Groveland Township

Approved a resolution asking lawmakers to increase funding of the Illinois Township Bridge Program