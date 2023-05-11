May 11, 2023
IVCC to host 42nd annual Adult Education Recognition

Students who passed High School Equivalency test among those being recognized

By Shaw Local News Network
Graduates at a previous Adult Education Recognition event. Adult Education Recognition is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. (Photo provided by Angela Dunlap)

Illinois Valley Community College’s 42nd annual Adult Education Recognition event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Students who passed a High School Equivalency test, obtained U.S. citizenship, completed a Bridge to Careers program or the Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System are invited to participate.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC124-125.

Participants are to RSVP by phoning 815-224-0279. The public is invited to attend.