La Salle County HCE names 2 $500 scholarship winners

The winners of the La Salle County Home and Community Education 2023 Scholarship are Lauren Machetta and Garett Cook.

Each of the winners will receive a $500 scholarship they will receive after completing their first semester of high education

Lauren Machetta is an upcoming 2023 graduate of Marquette Academy High School and plans to attend Valparaiso University to major in nursing. She is the daughter of Christopher and Kenya Machetta, of Marseilles.

Garett Cook is an upcoming 2023 graduate of Earlville High School and plans to attend Kishwaukee College to receive his associates of arts and then to transfer to a four-year university to study business. He is the son of Matt and Sarah Cook, of Earlville.

This scholarship is awarded annually to a resident of La Salle County by the La Salle County HCE for the purpose of providing some financial assistance to a full-time enrolled college or technical student who plans to pursue a career in a type of community service.