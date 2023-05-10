IVCC to livestream May 13 commencement

Illinois Valley Community College will livestream its commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Go to www.ivcc.edu/commencement to access the livestream link.
About 200 graduates are expected to walk in the 57th annual celebration.
Also at commencement:
Dr. Jerry Corcoran will deliver the keynote address;
Nena Wright will read her winning Paul Simon Student Essay;
Corcoran will welcome graduates and confer certificates and degrees;
Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts will present the Class of 2023;
Board Chair Everett Solon will introduce trustees;
2022-2023 Student Government Association President Nicolette Kendall will present the invocation; and
2023-2024 Student Trustee Libby Boyles will present the benediction.