HVAC distributor opens in Spring Valley

The Habegger Corporation opened its sixth Illinois/Iowa regional location in Spring Valley.

As the 10th largest heating, ventilating and air conditioning distributor in the U.S. and one of the largest independent Bryant and Carrier distributors in North America, Habegger celebrated its 70th year in business in 2022. The company has more than 500 employees and more than 10,000 cumulative years of HVAC expertise, winning awards and gaining recognition from manufacturing organizations.

Habegger Corporation is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 515 S. Spalding St.