Utica Garden Club seeks barn quilts near Utica

The Utica Garden Club is seeking barn quilts are visible from the road with locations in and around Utica and La Salle County.

The Utica Garden Club Garden Faire and Plant Sale scheduled June 10 and 11 at the Canal Market in Utica is including a Barn Quilt Tour Brochure.

If you are interested in offering your barn quilt for inclusion on the map, contact 815-252-4573 or 815-667-4856. All entries need to be submitted by Saturday, May 20. Included in the event is a vendor fair sponsored by La Salle County Historical Society in the Canal Market venue. If interested in being a vendor for the event, applications are available online at www.lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or by email at events@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org.