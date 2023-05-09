Boots, apparel shop moving to new location in Utica

Western Factory Outlet is moving from downtown Utica to the village’s north end.
The shop is moving to the northeast corner of the U.S. 6 and Route 178 roundabout. According to a Facebook post on the business’ page, this is the location the owners originally wanted.
“All the boots, hats, belts, buckles, yeah, all the stuff Western Factory Outlet has been known for and an exciting new vision with expanded lines, including Starved Rock Boots coming soon, our own custom boot brand,” the company said in the post.
After many years in Peru, the store moved to 130 Mill St. last year.
A grand reopening will be announced soon. For more information, visit fb.com/westernfactoryoutlet1977.
