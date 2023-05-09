May 09, 2023
Boots, apparel shop moving to new location in Utica

Western Factory Outlet makes move to village’s north end

By Stephanie Jaquins
Motorists drive through the roundabout at the intersection of Illinois Route 178 and Illinois Route 71 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Utica. IDOT temporary converted traffic to use the circle while crews can work in the center. All lanes will remain open but motorists will have to yield to traffic prior to entering the roundabout. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-June.

Western Factory Outlet will be moving to the building northeast of the Utica roundabout. (Scott Anderson)

Western Factory Outlet is moving from downtown Utica to the village’s north end.

The shop is moving to the northeast corner of the U.S. 6 and Route 178 roundabout. According to a Facebook post on the business’ page, this is the location the owners originally wanted.

“All the boots, hats, belts, buckles, yeah, all the stuff Western Factory Outlet has been known for and an exciting new vision with expanded lines, including Starved Rock Boots coming soon, our own custom boot brand,” the company said in the post.

After many years in Peru, the store moved to 130 Mill St. last year.

A grand reopening will be announced soon. For more information, visit fb.com/westernfactoryoutlet1977.

