Rail crossing in Earlville to close May 8

The Union Pacific railroad crossing on West Union Street, which is the old U.S. 34, in Earlville will be closed beginning Monday, May 8.

The repairs are expected to take seven days to complete, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, use alternate routes.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, go to @IDOTDistrict3 or view area constructions details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com