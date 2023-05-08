Minimal storm damage reported in Illinois Valley after Sunday night soaking

Well, the region did need rain – parts of La Salle County were inching toward drought – and Mother Nature came through Sunday. And then some.

Thunderstorms rolled into the Illinois Valley after dusk Sunday and gave the region a good soaking, along with some problems in Putnam County. A blackout forced the Putnam County Elementary School in Hennepin to cancel classes Monday.

Otherwise, however, the aftermath wasn’t as bad as feared. Despite concerns of flash flooding, the Illinois River spiked about 3 feet overnight at Starved Rock Lock and Dam yet remained 16 feet below flood stage. In Utica, flood-prone Clark’s Run showed no signs of cresting its banks.

Things got sporty but no severe issues, — Greg Kellen, Mendota chief of police

“I think that dry ground really soaked things up well,” Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown said. “We’ll see how much rain we get (Monday), but right now it’s doing well.”

La Salle County had plenty of fallen branches and scattered outages – Ameren reported two outages west of Mendota; ComEd had eight customers blacked out – but relieved city officials reported no problems of note, even in northern La Salle County where a severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday.

The Streator Fire Department responded to seven calls for downed power lines after a wind storm swept through the city, bringing gusts that also downed some trees as branches were scattered throughout the city.

“Things got sporty but no severe issues,” reported Mendota Police Chief Greg Kellen, whose residents had their fill of severe weather last month, thank you.

“Thankfully no damage, just lots of water,” said an equally relieved Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask. “The superintendent of public works had 3.5″ of rain at his farm just south of town.”

The rain was by no means unwelcome. While none of the region is officially in a drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported last week that the La Salle County panhandle and the southeastern portion of the county was “abnormally dry,” a notch below moderate drought.

There were reports of dust storms along Interstate 39 near Lostant and Wenona. The National Weather Service said 60 mph winds from outflow ahead of thunderstorms caused the dust storm with near zero visiblity.

60+ mph winds from outflow well out ahead of t-storms caused a localized dust storm w/near-zero visibility in parts of central IL on Sunday eve. We thank law enforcement & EMs for reports from affected area that prompted the issuance of our first two Dust Storm Warnings. #ILwx https://t.co/7P92Wg6u8h — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 8, 2023

While some of our thirsty areas were pounded to swiftly to be absorbed, other areas recorded what David Isermann, president of the La Salle County Farm Bureau, termed “perfect rain.” Isermann farms southeast of Streator, a region that enjoyed intermittent bands that brought in precipitation in a nice, steady pace.

“We needed it and we’re going to need some more,” Isermann said. “We had a pretty dry winter and we’re going to need some more rains throughout the year.”