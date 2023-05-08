17-year-old reported missing in Mendota

A 17- year-old teenage girl has been reported missing in Mendota, according to police.

Jaylin N. Trahan was last seen on Sunday morning in the 400 Block of Fifth Avenue in Mendota, according to police.

She was wearing mint green colored sweatpants and a red hooded sweatshirt. She is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, and has reddish black hair. Her hair is shorter in length than in the photo provided.

Police said Trahan is believed to be in a city around the Mendota area.

If you have any information on Trahan’s whereabouts, contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9931.