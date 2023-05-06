May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Mendota fiesta celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Ballet Folklorico de Colores perform traditional dances

By Shaw Local News Network
Ballet Folklorico De Colores performs Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Mendota. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Dozens of agencies, businesses and educational and political organizations came together Friday for the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Mendota, featuring dancing from Ballet Folklorico de Colores.

The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council celebrates Mexican American culture through authentic Mexican food and traditional folkloric dances, children activities, agency information, pageant, mini-queen and king, music, raffles, prizes, among other activities.

Ballet Folklorico De Colores performs Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Mendota. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

All proceeds from Friday’s event benefit future cultural events and fund scholarship opportunities.

Ballet Folklorico De Colores performs Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Cinco de Mayo Fiesta in Mendota. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)