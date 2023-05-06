‘It’s the biggest party I’ve ever been to:’ Peru woman travels to London for coronation

Rachael Mellen has lived in Peru longer than her native England but couldn’t resist flying home to witness Saturday’s historic event: the coronation of King Charles III.

Mellen, her daughter Alice and members of her extended family, were up early Saturday to get close enough to Buckingham Palace to watch Charles crowned via outdoor television screens perched for thousands of Britons and visiting ex-patriates to sing, “God Save the King.”

And both the throng and the ensuing din were something to behold.

“It’s the biggest party I’ve been to,” Mellen said during a telephone interview after Charles accepted the ceremonial crown, orb and scepter.

“Without a doubt. It’s something we’ll probably never have an opportunity to do again. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity event.”

Back in the Illinois Valley, Mellen’s fellow British ex-pats also rose early to catch the broadcast of the United Kingdom’s first coronation in 70 years. Though the longtime Prince of Wales immediately became Charles III upon the Sept. 8 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation ceremony was months in the making.

Mellen said Charles appeared “solemn and dignified” through the roughly two-hour service, which drew approving remarks in the Illinois Valley, as well.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity event.” — Rachael Mellen, Peru

Joanne Farabaugh, who grew up in the south coast of England before settling in Ottawa in 2008, pronounced herself “proud to be British” as she watched the first coronation in her lifetime.

“The ceremony was so special, balancing traditional pomp and ceremony with more modern and inclusive touches like the gospel choir and a specially written anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The military parade back to Buckingham Palace is so impressive to watch, too,” she said.

During the run-up to the coronation, Farabaugh said she was besieged with inquiries.

“It’s been fun for me to try and answer questions from my children and American relatives about the ceremony and traditions, something none of them, or myself, have ever seen before,” she said.

In Princeton, London native Eleni Leigh also tuned in to the coronation with special interest. Through her father, a distinguished British attorney, Leigh met several members of the royal family, including the late Prince Philip, and was keen to witness the transfer of the monarchy.

“It’s a pretty cool moment in history that I got to see,” Leigh said. “This ceremony has been done almost the same way for hundreds of years and it was nice to see that King Charles III understands that the world today is different than when the late Queen was crowned, there is now a more ethnically diverse population and he has incorporated this into his coronation ceremony.”

That was indeed one of the more striking differences between Charles’ coronation his mother’s, held on June 2, 1953. Then, a precedent-setting 20 million viewers tuned in to the black-and-white simulcast of Elizabeth’s crowning. Charles’ coronation was beamed in high-definition and to an exponentially larger global audience.

Charles’ coronation also was clouded, literally and figuratively. England lived up to its reputation for soggy weather – “The rain is a tradition on coronation day,” Leigh quipped – and recent polls showed diminished support for sustaining the British monarchy.

There were a few such sentiments in the Illinois Valley – two ex-pats who paid tributes last fall to Elizabeth declined to comment on Charles’ coronation – but Mellen said Charles and the monarchy were widely celebrated Saturday.

“The overall mood of the crowd was very positive,” Mellen reported. “They had said there would be anti-monarchists in the crowd but we didn’t see any of that whatsoever. They would have been in the minority if they had showed up.”