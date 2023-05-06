Dr. Kamal Kishore of Peru endows IVCC healthcare scholarships

Dr. Kamal Kishore, owner of Illinois Retina & Eye Associates of Peru and Peoria, is establishing a $100,000 endowment to fund healthcare and pre-med scholarships for Illinois Valley Community College students.

The fund will provide 10 $1,000 “Kamal Kishore MD Scholarships” annually for students in a variety of healthcare careers.

Kishore has served the Illinois Valley for 20 years. In 2011, he built a new office building at 3602 Marquette Road, Peru.

A board certified ophthalmologist and retina specialist, Kishore specializes in diseases and surgeries of the retina including age-related macular degeneration.

Kishore entered medical school in New Delhi, India, and completed six years of training in ophthalmology before moving to the U.S. in 1992. He trained in internal medicine for two years in Nassau, New York, prior to his residency in ophthalmology in Newark, New Jersey.

He completed his fellowship in vitreo-retinal surgery at Louisiana State University in 1999, while training with one of the best surgeons in the world.

Today, Kishore is a clinical associate professor at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria where he works with medical students seeking a career in ophthalmology.

He has earned numerous awards including the American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Award and a trophy from ASRS for a surgical video, authored ten book chapters, published more than 40 papers in peer-reviewed ophthalmology journals and given over 150 presentations at national and international meetings. Last year he was awarded an outstanding teaching and service award by the medical school in Peoria.

“Dr. Kishore’s endowment is a significant investment in future doctors and medical professionals,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran. “Each year, no fewer than 10 of our students will benefit from this remarkable gift.”