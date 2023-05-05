IVCC hosts annual employee recognition event

About 90 employees were honored at Illinois Valley Community College’s 27th annual Recognition Awards Event recently at Grand Bear Resort in Utica.

Employees were honored for earning tenure, teaching excellence, distinguished service and years of service. In addition, 17 retirees were recognized.

Biology lab instructor LeeAnn Johnson was honored as the recipient of the Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence and criminal justice instructor Kevin Hermes was recognized for the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.

Business office administrative assistant Nikki Van Nielen received the Connie Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service. Faculty recently tenured are Nancy McDonnell, cybersecurity, Rick Pretzsch, economics, and Kaity Ritter, medical assistant.

Employees honored for five years of service were Lyndsey Beetz, Carrie Danekas, Lisa Dickey, Quillie Gaskill, Brent Hanson, J. Kathy Hart, Kevin Hermes, Patrice Hess, Laura Kilmartin, Nancy Klaassen, Jayna Leipart Guttilla, Steven Mazzorana, Brittney Moriarity, Josh Nauman, Jamie Pratt, Amber Robertson, Eugene Schultz, Jane Stevenor, Michael Taylor and Samantha Whiteaker.

Ten years: Tonya Bland, Ida Boyle-Bruch, Crystal Credi, Janelle Gustafson, Stephanie Reeder, Josh Roach and Patrick Schuerman.

Fifteen years: Del Baracani, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kristal Bray, Juliana Dzurisin, Mary Beth Foemmel, Mark Grzybowski, Carmen Hartford, Christian Jauch, Tracie Klieber, Gerilynn Schultz, Jeffrey Spanbauer and Karen Talsky.

Twenty years: Christine Blaydes, Frederick Fess, Kimberly Herout, Matthew Johll, Tina O’Brien, Dominic Sarsah, Richard Schmitt, Diane Scoma and Mary Smith.

Twenty-five years: David Kuester, Cynthia Lock and James Moskalewicz.

Thirty years: Doreen Balzarini, Katherine Drapa, Susan Gillio, Marlene Merkel and Jennifer Scheri.

Thirty-five years: Kate Young was also honored.

Retirees include Timothy Bias, Diane Bishop, Fran Brolley, Jennifer Bubb, Bonnie Campbell, Cynthia Cardosi, Jerome Corcoran, Judy Day, David Dodge, Paul Hartwig, Leslie Hofer, Susan Martyn, Dan Retoff, Anthony Ruda, Matthew Suerth, Walter Waligora and Terry Wallin.

IVCC President Jerry Corcoran was the master of ceremonies. The event was coordinated by Human Resources staff Mary Beth Herron, Paula Hallock and Taylor Burden. Also serving on the recognition committee were Gerilynn Schultz, Crystal Credi and Tina Hardy.