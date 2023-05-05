5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Mendota

1. The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Cinco de Mayo Fiesta: The celebration is 5 to 9 p.m. at 1201 Main St. in Mendota. The Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council celebrates Mexican American culture through authentic Mexican food and traditional folkloric dances, children activities, agency information, pageant, mini-queen and king, music, raffles, prizes, among other activities. More than 20 agencies, businesses, educational and political organizations from the Illinois Valley hosted booths. All proceeds benefit future cultural events and fund scholarship opportunities.

2. Freedom House gala: The gala will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Tanners Orchard, 740 Route 40 in Speer. The gala will feature a wine reception, dinner, special video presentations, a live auction and music by Felix & Fingers dueling pianos. The event will mark the organization’s 40th year of serving domestic and sexual violence victims in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.freddomhouseillinois.org.

3. The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Celebrate Culture!”: The season-ending concert, directed by Daniel Sommerville, will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Dr. Mary Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College. The concert is a musical celebration of Spanish and Latino cultures and will feature mezzo-soprano soloist Kate Tombaugh. The cultural experience goes beyond the music. Ballet Folklorico DeColores from Mendota will share their art of Mexican folk dancing, and Mary Ann Roedl will have artifacts from Latin American countries on display. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $5 for college students with an ID and free for children through 12th grade. For information and tickets, visit ivso.org.

4. Smartphone nature photography class at Starved Rock State Park: Join Matthew Klein at 9 a.m. Sunday at Starved Rock as he shares tips for capturing your hiking experience. Whether an iPhone, Android or an advanced camera, the best camera is the one you have. During the free session, Klein will share tips for capturing your outdoor experience and the group will take a short hike to try out new techniques. Ideas for editing and sharing your photos also will be provided. Participants should meet inside the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Attendees should bring the best camera they have. There is no cost to attend this event.

5. Food historian Catherine Lambrecht visits libraries: Lambrecht will present a program, Family Heirloom Recipes from the Illinois State Fair, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Then, Lambrecht will present her program, History of American Pies, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Lambrecht will provide a demonstration on how to make a pie crust. Pie will be served while quantities last.

