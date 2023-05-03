May 03, 2023
La Salle-Peru High School student signs letter of intent to Prairie State Tractor Tech Student Program

Program provides students up to $12,000 in tuition reimbursement

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle-Peru High School senior Chance Hank was joined for the signing ceremony by Prairie State Tractor marketing manager Matt Holland (from left), his mother Amber Fox, and Prairie State Tractor corporate service manager Todd Crowley. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Chance Hank, a La Salle-Peru High School senior, recently signed his letter of intent to accept entry into the Prairie State Tractor Tech Student Program.

The program provides students up to $12,000 in tuition reimbursement for an associate degree in applied science through Lake Land College or a number of other community colleges, a paid internship at Prairie State Tractor, more than $10,000 worth of John Deere tools and a toolbox, hands-on learning with an experienced tech mentor and free work uniforms.

The tuition reimbursement is provided over the course of four years while working for Prairie State Tractor.