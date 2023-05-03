La Salle-Peru High School student signs letter of intent to Prairie State Tractor Tech Student Program

Chance Hank, a La Salle-Peru High School senior, recently signed his letter of intent to accept entry into the Prairie State Tractor Tech Student Program.

The program provides students up to $12,000 in tuition reimbursement for an associate degree in applied science through Lake Land College or a number of other community colleges, a paid internship at Prairie State Tractor, more than $10,000 worth of John Deere tools and a toolbox, hands-on learning with an experienced tech mentor and free work uniforms.

The tuition reimbursement is provided over the course of four years while working for Prairie State Tractor.