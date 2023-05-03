May 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Spanish and Latino cultures in season finale

‘Celebrate Culture!’ concert takes the stage May 7, at IVCC

Members of the Ballet Folklorico De Colores will perform at the Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra's upcoming "Celebrate Culture!" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Sommerville, will present its season-ending concert, “Celebrate Culture!” at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Dr. Mary Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College.

The concert is a musical celebration of Spanish and Latino cultures and will feature mezzo-soprano soloist Kate Tombaugh.

Tombaugh is an acclaimed vocalist from Streator and the executive director of Poco a Poco, a summer training program for young musicians. As a performer, she has been a repeat soloist with the IVSO in addition to her appearances in operas across the country, including cities such as Fort Worth, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Cincinnati. She joins the IVSO to perform “Seven Popular Songs” by Manuel de Falla, among several orchestral works by Spanish and Latin American composers. Other works to be performed include “The Three Cornered Hat, Suite No. 2″ by the Manuel de Falla and audience favorite “Danzón No. 2″ by Arturo Márquez.

The cultural experience goes beyond the music. Ballet Folklorico DeColores from Mendota will share their art of Mexican folk dancing, and Mary Ann Roedl will have artifacts from Latin American countries on display. To conclude the evening of cultural appreciation, a reception will follow the concert with the dancers and Hispanic-inspired hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $5 for college students with an ID and free for children through 12th grade. For information and tickets, visit ivso.org.