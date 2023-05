Mendota police officers provided a resident with a helping hand Monday afternoon.

A resident was having a difficult time moving a stove into her home. Officer Daniel Hernandez noticed the woman struggling in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue while on patrol. He was joined by Officer Chad Hochstatter and together they helped get the appliance inside her home.

Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen said he was proud of the officers: “Community, commitment, and service, it’s what we do.”