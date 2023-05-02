Mendota council approves surplus budget in General Fund

Mendota is looking at a projected surplus of more than $200,000 in its 2024 General Fund.

The Mendota City Council approved the $8.1 million budget at Monday’s meeting.

Aldermen John Hessenberger, John Holland, Jay Miller and Mark Peasley were sworn in for another term, and Rob Letterly was appointed treasurer. There were no contested City Council races on the April 4 ballot in Mendota.

Business owners Andy Krause, Jason Hoehn and Joe Steghauer will be taking over a motorcycle shop on Seventh Avenue in Mendota. The council approved a $45,000 revolving loan for seven years at 5% interest. The trio plan to keep the business a motorcycle shop.

Additionally, Police Chief Gregory Kellen announced the second of two Dodge Durangos will be delivered to the department soon, and requested $41,009 from the state drug fund to pay for the new SUV. Kellen stressed the money for the new vehicles has not come from city taxpayer dollars.