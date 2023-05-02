Hall High School crowns prom royalty

Hall High School in Spring Valley crowned its 2023 prom king and queen.

The king is Payton Dye and the queen is Haylie Pellegrini. Joel Koch finished second runner-up for king and Logan Corsolini was runner up, while Kasandra Roof finished second runner-up for queen and Taylor Coutts was runner up.

The dance, with the theme “Masquerade,” was conducted at the Ironwood on the Vermillion and coordinated by the Hall Class of 2024. The music was provided by Brian Pellegrini and Daniel Koch. The food was provided by Verucchi’s Restaurant, and Jen Heredia handled photos.

Kayleen Loch and Teresa Sartain served as the sponsors.