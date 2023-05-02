Donald Fike nominated by IVCC for state alumni award

Entrepreneur, developer and philanthropist Donald Fike, of Tonica, is Illinois Valley Community College’s nominee for the 2023 Illinois Community College Trustees Association Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Fike, a 1967 IVCC graduate and 1969 graduate of the University of Illinois, is renowned as the “Godfather” of the developmentally disabled for his passionate advocacy on their behalf.

He began his career as executive director of Horizon House of Illinois Valley, a nonprofit providing services to people with disabilities and their families.

Over nine years at Horizon House, Fike established a work activity center, sheltered workshop, various residential programs, and a summer program for kids. He also worked with La Salle-Peru High School to establish the state’s first program in which the Trainable Mentally Handicapped received regular high school diplomas.

After moving to Galesburg, he started his company, initially owning, managing and building homes for the developmentally disabled and then expanding into residential programs for senior citizens including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, retirement communities and campuses in over 40 towns in Illinois, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, and Nevada.

Today, Fike-owned businesses provide a home and services to over 6,000 individuals daily and jobs to more than 5,000.

Throughout his career, Fike has remained a generous benefactor to the IVCC Foundation and many other nonprofits. He credits those first two years at IVCC for playing a role in his success.

“I was able to continue to play basketball at IVCC-LPO, which also helped shape me into the man I am,” he said.

“I believe the smaller class sizes, and actually having professors who learn who you are as a person, are invaluable to shaping young citizens. I remember always feeling like I was in a very supportive environment at IVCC.”

Fike and 18 other Distinguished Alumnus Award nominees are invited to the Friday, June 2, ICCTA Annual Convention Awards Banquet at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center where the winner will be announced.