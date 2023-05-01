Oglesby library celebrates 34 years of service from Trustee Barb Ficek

Barb Ficek joined the Oglesby library board in 1989 at a friend’s suggestion.

“They told me, you’re an avid reader, you should join,” Ficek said.

And like reading a good book, the library drew her in.

Ficek served 34 years on the library board, before retiring this spring. The library hosted an open house in her honor Saturday, attracting dozens of attendees for cake, photos and well wishes.

Ficek said the greatest accomplishment of the library board during her time was building the new Oglesby Public Library building at 111 S. Woodland Ave. When she joined the board, the library was sharing space at City Hall.

Several photographs were taken with Barb Ficek at an open house Saturday, April 30, 2023. The retiring library board member served on the board for 34 years. (Derek Barichello)

A referendum failed and the library board was able to obtain a $210,000 Live and Learn Construction Grant from the state, recalling that former Secretary of State and Gov. George Ryan presented the check to the Oglesby community.

The rest of the funds, however, came from loans and fundraisers. One of those fundraisers was producing the “Oglesby Our Hometown” book, documenting the city’s history.

“All the proceeds were donated to the library,” Ficek said. “This is truly the library the citizens built for themselves. Every citizen made a contribution in some fashion. It was very rewarding.”

Ficek said the library is in great shape with a dedicated staff and an energetic library director Lynn Sheedy, who credited the library board for being supportive.

The Oglesby library has been in operation since the 1890s when the Bent family first furnished books for community use. President Rich Vollmer and community member Ken Ficek were among those in attendance Saturday sharing the library and community’s history, in how they go hand-in-hand.

“We thank (Barb) for her service and commitment,” Vollmer said. “She’s been a great volunteer.”

Recalling that she was on the fence at first to join the library board, Ficek encouraged everyone to volunteer for their community, if they get the chance.

“I wasn’t sure about it myself,” Ficek said. “But then I got going, and it’s rewarding.”