NCICG awarded $400,000 to assist low-income homeowners

The North Central Illinois Council of Governments was awarded $400,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

As part of a new program called the Home Repair and Accessibility Program, more than $15 million will be distributed statewide to assist low-income and very low-income homeowners with health, safety, accessibility and energy efficiency repairs to their homes. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $45,000 to cover repairs through a five-year forgivable loan. The North Central Illinois Council of Governments is a non-profit entity that provides planning and technical assistance to counties and communities.

“Every Illinoisan deserves housing that is safe and accessible – no matter their economic status or zip code,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a news release. “This $15.3 million home improvement grant program will provide low-income and disabled Illinoisans with the resources and support they need to stay in their homes – all while investing in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”

For owner-occupied properties, the property must be the homeowner’s primary residence. Permanently affixed mobile homes are allowed if the homeowner owns the land underneath the mobile home and they can record the IHDA mortgage against the property.

Renter-occupied properties are also eligible to make accessibility upgrades. More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/my-community/revitalization-programs/.