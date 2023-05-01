3 dogs die, La Salle family displaced after Saturday fire

A home at 1751 Prospect Ave. in La Salle is not habitable at this time after a Saturday night fire resulted in smoke damage.
La Salle firefighters responded at about 7 p.m. to smoke coming from the home and contained the fire to the kitchen area of the house, said La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick. Three dogs died in the fire and one survived, Janick said. The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no people were injured.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, Janick said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Peru and Utica firefighters assisted in the response.