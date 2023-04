La Salle-Peru High School crowned its 2023 Prom King Jacob Quick and Prom Queen Autumn Bunzell at the conclusion of promenade Saturday night in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

The complete prom court included Emily Bonnell, Taylor Martyn, Yarely Garcia, Michael Leone, Braxton Simmons and Philip Gugliemetti. The crowning was assisted by 2022 L-P Homecoming King Tommy Hartman and Queen Anna McLaughlin, as well as junior royalty members Shea Swingel and Garrett Goy.