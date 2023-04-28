La Salle-Peru High School to host spring choral pops concert

The La Salle-Peru High School spring choral pops concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at the high school, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

This concert, featuring the L-P Treble, Mixed and Concert Choirs, is free and open to the public. The concert is under the direction of Natalie Verucchi. LPHS plans to livestream the concert on the school’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lphs120 and YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/LaSallePeruTownshipHighSchoolDistrict120.