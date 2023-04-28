IVCC journalism wins 16 awards, 2nd place in general excellence, best overall student media

IV Leader, Illinois Valley Community College’s student newspaper, won 16 awards, including second place in general excellence and second for best overall student media, at the April 13-14 Illinois Community College Journalism Association Conference at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

“I’m proud of what we’ve put out the past fall and spring,” said Elisabeth Farrell, editor of IV Leader. “I was looking back at Hope’s [Beelman] work for guidance a lot last semester, so I’m really lucky to have had her as a sort of role model for this volume. I think we made a good team in the conference.”

The general excellence award examines the entire printed edition and judges remarked on the newspaper’s “variety of articles, strong layout and good photos.”

The overall student media award recognizes student newspapers that place well in several categories across the contest.

Individual awards were earned by several students:

Eric Lockwood, of Peru, received first place in Arts Review for his review “Marvel returns to form with Wakanda Forever.”

Farrell, of Earlville, received first place in headline writing; third place in feature photo; second place in front page design; second place in news photo; second place in page design; and honorable mention for editorial.

Hope Beelman, of Peru, earned third place in front page design; honorable mention in headline writing; third place for sports photo; third place for editorial.

Noah Simon, of Princeton, received first place for sports story.

Nyah Nowakowski, of Utica, garnered second place for sports story; third place for sports feature.

Nathan Orlandi, of Ottawa, earned second place for sports story.

Drake Weber, of Peru, received second place for sports feature.

Farrell is editor for the 2022-2023 school year. Beelman was editor during 2021-2022. The contest included issues published from January through December 2022.

IV Leader faculty advisor Lori Cinotte was elected first vice president of ICCJA at the conference.