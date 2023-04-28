Auditions open for ‘Annie’ to be performed in Mendota

Auditions are open for the musical featuring irrepressible comic strip heroine, Annie, in one of the world’s best loved musical.

All roles are open.

The Mendota Education Foundation is setting the stage for the July 28, 29 and 30 performances of “Annie” and will host auditions 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Mendota High School auditorium, 2300 W. Main St.

The director is looking for orphans – girls, and some boys. A rooster, a radio announcer, some singing sisters, and a beloved president are among the roles being sought. Plus, Annie, Warbucks, Grace, the colorful Mrs. Hannigan, Lily, a team of servants, Hooverville residents, some presidential cabinet members, a New York street cop, and many extras are available, including the need for a dog.

Auditions are open to girls and boys, men and women age 8 to 88. For more details and audition information, go to https://www.facebook.com/MEFSS/