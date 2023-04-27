April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle-Peru High School recognizes April 2023 students of the month

MacLeod was chosen for Student of the Month prize

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday, April 26, 2023. They were Christian Limberg, Cate MacLeod, Scarlett O’Connell, Nathan Burcar, Kailey Archer, Addison Duttlinger, Haylee Pangrcic, Carissa Wendelken, Cameron Harper, Corben Russow, Jordyn McCoy and Jack Reppin.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. MacLeod also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Kmetz Architects.