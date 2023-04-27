5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Outdoor dining returns to Utica, several shows set for the weekend

1. Outdoor dining in Utica: Mill Street will once again be closed downtown for outdoor dining. Entertainment is provided by some of the businesses on select dates. The street will be closed for dining through Oct. 29.

2. “Barefoot in the Park” at Stage 212: The Neil Simon classic will be presented Friday through Sunday at the theater, 700 First St, La Salle. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets also can be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

3. Rock the Academy dueling pianos: St. Bede Academy, 24 W. U.S. 6, in Peru is hosting The Windy City Dueling Pianos for its annual Rock the Academy event Saturday, April 29. Tickets can be bought online at https://st-bede.ejoinme.org/Rock. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. in the refectory, with the dueling pianos starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar, silent auction and raffles. The proceeds of this event will benefit the St. Bede Fund.

Ottawa High School seniors Scarlet Pohar as Saige, Gabe Nye as Finn, and Corinne Francis as Charlie, rehearse a scene from the first act of "Standing Tiptoe." (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

4. High school performances at Ottawa and Streator: Streator High School students will be presenting “Chicago” the musical at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the school’s auditorium, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Tickets will be sold at the door. Ottawa High School students will be presenting “Standing Tiptoe,” the final show for director Sue Williamson, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10, and $5 for seniors, children and military, for general admission seating and will be sold beginning 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the auditorium doors, 211 E. Main St.

5. Pair of small concerts: The benefit sampler concert will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St., Streator. An afternoon of music, art and dessert is being presented on behalf of the Poco a Poco music festival, now in its seventh year of providing musical training for area high school-aged youth. Tickets are $100 and must be purchased/reserved in advance by emailing info@pocoapoco.org or calling Kate at 309-830-6103. The number of attendees will be limited to the first 30 prepurchased tickets in order to ensure a more intimate setting. Additionally, Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present its Around the World concert 2 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Fox Books, 719 La Salle St., Ottawa. Free will offerings accepted.

