Stage 212 in La Salle seeks children for munchkin roles

Director Jessica Kreiser will be conducting Munchkin auditions for Stage 212′s summer 2023 production of the musical “The Wizard of Oz,” on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Kreiser is looking to cast up to 50 current kindergarteners to fourth graders. The 50 munchkins will be split into two casts. Munchkin auditions will be done in time slots. A sign-up link and more information are available at stage212.org. There will be no video submission option for Munchkin auditions.

Questions may be submitted to Kreiser at jkreiser@lway1.org. “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented July 13-30.