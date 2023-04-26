Healthy Kids Day set April 29 at Illinois Valley YMCA

The Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

This annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season. The event is free and open to the public.

The day will feature information and resources from local vendors, children’s games and prizes, YMCA program demonstrations and information, raffle opportunities, healthy snack options and a YMCA goodie bag for the first 100 children in attendance from 9 to 11 a.m. Open swim at the waterpark will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” said Chris Weittenhiller, CEO. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

For more information, contact Amanda Walker at 815-223-7904, ext.021, or email amandaw@ivymca.org, or visit IVYMCA.org.