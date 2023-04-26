Corcoran to be keynote speaker for IVCC Commencement

Longtime Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran will keynote the college’s 57th annual Commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the gymnasium. About 200 graduates are expected to participate.

Corcoran, president since 2008, is retiring June 30 after 15 years as president and 33 years at the college. Tracy Morris begins her presidency July 1.

Starting in 1990 as a part-time farm grant coordinator, Corcoran rose through several positions to the presidency in 18 years. Noteworthy accomplishments of his presidency include:

Construction of the $30.5 million Peter Miller Community Technology Center project;

Building the Truck Driver Training facility;

Opening the Ottawa Center satellite campus;

Awarding a record number of scholarships and increasing Foundation assets more than $5 million;

Leaving the college a debt-free, fiscally strong institution.

Also, at commencement:

Nena Wright, of Seneca, will read her winning Paul Simon Student Essay;

Corcoran will welcome graduates and confer certificates and degrees;

Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts will present the Class of 2023;

Board chair Everett Solon will introduce trustees;

2022-23 Student Government Association President Nicolette Kendall will present the invocation; and

2023-24 student trustee Libby Boyles will present the benediction.