Semi driver flown to Peoria hospital following rollover crash near Utica

A motorist was flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Monday morning, following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Utica.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. on East Eighth Road, just south of 33rd Road, said Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown. The rollover is believed to have occurred after the semi driver swerved to avoid hitting an object, Brown said. The driver was trapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived.

The driver, whose name was not identified, is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.