The 2023 La Salle-Peru High School Promenade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St.

It will conclude with the crowning of the 2023 L-P prom king and queen. The public is invited to attend the promenade with doors opening at 4 p.m. Prom starts at 7 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.