Habitat for Humanity to begin building home in Peru

Habitat for Humanity could begin its next project as soon as next week in Peru.

The organization’s goal is to build a home at 1124 Buffalo St. for a family with assistance from the city, future homeowner and community.

When I was approached about this program, I was ecstatic and so excited about it. — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

In December, the city approved the sale of land to Habitat for Humanity and agreed to collaborate on the project, also giving the OK to provide assistance to the organization.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was excited for the project to begin and was looking forward to assisting a family in need.

“When I was approached about this program, I was ecstatic and so excited about it,” Kolowski said. “We located a piece of property that was just sitting here. We owned it and we gave it away immediately. Anything we can do to grow our community. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Todd Volker said the project will promote economic development and serve as a “mini-(tax increment financing)” district for the city.

The three-bedroom home should be about 1,500 square feet and will be built at 1124 Buffalo St. in Peru. Volker said the lot was “fantastic” and in a “solid neighborhood.”

Volker said the home is not free, as the family chosen to move in must put in 500 hours into building their new home and the family also will have a mortgage payment.

The lot used to be home to “a dilapidated single-story home” built in 1898 at the location, according to the city ordinance. The home was demolished in 2012 when the city bought the property and it has been a vacant lot for the past 10 years.

Volker said he hopes to have the home built by this July, but Construction Manager Thomas R. Pigati said projects like this can take up to six months.

Volker said Habitat houses are built for people who want to own a home and earn a good income but can’t afford to make a down payment on a house. The housing typically is for families just starting out.

The next project Habitat for Humanity will be working on is a home in Princeton later this summer.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing for families in need. Aside from some staff and contractors, a lot of the work is volunteer-based.

Those looking to volunteer can contact Habitat for Humanity at https://www.habitat.org/il/peru/hfh-lasalle-bureau-putnam-counties.