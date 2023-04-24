Rotary clubs in La Salle look to plant pollinator garden in Rotary Park

A 10-acre pollinator garden is proposed to be planted in late fall in Rotary Park in La Salle with the anticipation of a first-time bloom in the spring of 2024.

The city of La Salle teamed up with the La Salle Rotary and Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary clubs for the project.

Pollinator gardens filled with milkweed and related varieties of plants are critical in the attempt to save the stressed and declining bumble bee and monarch butterfly populations, Brian DeBernardi, of La Salle Rotary Club, told the La Salle City Council on April 17.

The monarch butterfly, Illinois’ state insect, last summer was listed as endangered on the International Union of Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species.

The two Rotary Clubs will apply for a combined grant to fund the planting. Rotary International recently expanded its targeted areas of focus to include protecting the environment. The grant application through Rotary District 6420 is due in May and a funding decision is expected in the summer.

“This change opens the door for grants to be used to fund projects exactly like this,” said J. Burt, Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Project Chair.

In addition to the garden on the west side of the park, a small demonstrator plot and interpretive sign are targeted on the east side of the park near the entrance.

La Salle Project Chair Dan Eiten said the team at La Salle County Soil and Water, as well as Pheasants Forever have been great to work with during planning stages of the project.

“The city has always been interested in ideas from the community for realizing the fullest and best use of Rotary Park,” said La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove. “That these environmentally helpful ideas from our local Rotary Clubs makes perfect sense.”

Burt said Rotary Club membership is a vessel for getting local projects accomplished, including improving the environment.