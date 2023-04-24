Mendota Elementary students to get free lunches in 2023-2024

Mendota Elementary students will not have to pay for breakfast or lunch next year.

Carrie Delhotel, food service director for the district, announced Thursday the district qualified for The Community Eligibility Provision, which allows for funds from the USDA to reimburse the school for meals for students. About 60% of students in the district met the income qualifications for the program, which will remain in place for four years.

“We are going to be at 97.3% of our lunches are going to be reimbursed to us at the highest rate,” Delhotel said, “which is at $4.33, so that extra money can be used to help pay for electricity for the kitchen and we can provide quality food for these kids.”

Delhotel also said the district also will no longer use Arbor Management Inc. for meal service, and instead transition to the district’s own “in house” staff and food supplier. New school lunch menu items were presented, including pulled pork and sloppy joe nachos, plus a new pasta salad.