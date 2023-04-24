IVCC choir to perform May 1 concert

Illinois Valley Community College’s Choir and voice department will offer a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of J.S. Bach, Haydn, Ralph Vaughn Williams, Harry Belafonte, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Phillips and Robert Boyd.

Music theatre selections will be heard from “Newsies,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Kismet,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “Hercules.”

Selections include “Sweet Betsy from Pike,” “Elijah and Joshua,” “Turn the World Around,” “California Dreamin’,” among others.

Under the direction of Jenilyn Roether, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local musicians and community members. The choir is dedicated to promoting high quality choral singing.