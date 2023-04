Fieldcrest High School announced its 2023 prom court.

They are Carter Stimpert, Aiden Harsted, Joseph Dohleman, Trenton Topolski, Jared Connell, Haley Carver, Carolyn Megow, Audrey Haugens, Zoey Dye and Falyn Ehrnthaller.

The Promenade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Fieldcrest High School gym, and the prom will take place at The Gridley Water Tower at 6 p.m.