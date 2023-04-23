Barge crew rescues 3 from Illinois River waters

A barge crew assisted three people out of the Illinois River on Saturday afternoon after a pair of kayaks capsized between Ottawa and Utica.

Two of the individuals left Kayak Starved Rock on Dee Bennett Road and ventured in a double kayak into the main channel of the Illinois River, said Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The other individual ended up in the 50 degree water on the 43 degree day attempting to rescue the duo, all at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Wire said a barge making its way along the Illinois River spotted the individuals and sent a small boat to them for the rescue.

The individuals, whose names were not released, were taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and treated for exposure. No citations were issued.

Wire said the kayaks either capsized from the 25 mph winds or from the waves.

Utica and Wallace Fire Departments, as well as Ottawa River Rescue and Kayak Starved Rock assisted in the rescue.