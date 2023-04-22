La Salle library to host virtually New York Times puzzle editor

The La Salle Public Library will be joining libraries across the state of Illinois in virtually hosting puzzle editor, Will Shortz, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Shortz, the editor of The New York Times crossword puzzle, and the world’s only academically accredited puzzle master, discusses crossword puzzles. The author/editor of more than 500 puzzle books, Shortz is also the puzzle master for NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, held annually for more than 40 years. Through his championing of puzzles Will has earned admiring fans from all over the world. In honor of this presentation, Shortz has created a special crossword puzzle all about Illinois. The puzzle will be emailed out to those who register.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be presented via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/ILP_WillShortz. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.