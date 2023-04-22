IVCC to host wind ensemble concert

Illinois Valley Community College’s Wind Ensemble will offer a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of Mark Camphouse, Julius Fucik, Ira Hearshen, Charles Ives, Richard Wagner and John Williams.

Selections include “Heartland Sketches,” “Children of the Regiment,” “Reveille,” “Variations on ‘America,’” “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality wind and percussion music.