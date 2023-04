The first of two new patrol vehicles have been delivered to the Mendota Police Department.

Two black 2023 Dodge Durangos were ordered six months ago by the city, but because of supply chain issues they were delayed. The second Durango is expected to arrive in 10 days.

The vehicles will be replacing two older Dodge Chargers, said Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen. Each SUV was purchased using the city’s impound vehicle fund at a cost of $41,009. Both vehicles are expected to enter service soon.