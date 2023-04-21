April 21, 2023
IVCC to host student art show

Students and artists from 7 high schools to participate

Illinois Valley Community College students Elisabeth Farrell (left) and Cara Bonczkowski apply final touches to their ceramic works. Bonczkowski is glazing a hand-built ceramic cup. (Photo provided Fran Brolley)

Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Student Art Show will feature works by IVCC students and artists from seven high schools including La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest, LaMoille, MendotaSpring Valley Hall, DePue and Ottawa.

Coordinated by IVCC art instructors Shannon Slaight-Brown and Rachel Olson, the exhibit will be open Monday, April 24, through Friday, May 5, outside of Room E208 and the Student Life Space.

An awards reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Student Life Space. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Former IVCC art instructor Karen Zielman is a guest judge.