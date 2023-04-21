IVCC to host student art show

Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Student Art Show will feature works by IVCC students and artists from seven high schools including La Salle-Peru, Fieldcrest, LaMoille, Mendota, Spring Valley Hall, DePue and Ottawa.

Coordinated by IVCC art instructors Shannon Slaight-Brown and Rachel Olson, the exhibit will be open Monday, April 24, through Friday, May 5, outside of Room E208 and the Student Life Space.

An awards reception will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Student Life Space. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. Former IVCC art instructor Karen Zielman is a guest judge.