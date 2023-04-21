IVCC Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo to host free concert

Illinois Valley Community College’s Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo will offer a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

The performance will include the music of Fred Rogers, Gordon Goodwin, Bobby Darin, Sammy Nestico and Bryan Carter.

Selections include “Hayburner,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” “Hunting Wabbits,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Traces,” “The Neighbor from Naylor” and “My Buddy.”

The Jazz Ensemble is under the direction of Brandon Czubachowski and Jazz Combo under Patrick Wilson. The ensembles include IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members dedicated to the promotion of quality jazz literature.