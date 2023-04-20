Re-Imagine Mendota awarded Heart & Soul grant

A community organization looking for good ideas and good people has been awarded a grant from a national non-profit to promote the city of Mendota.

The Community Heart & Soul Grant is used to assemble community members so they can discuss their preferences for what to do with the parcels destroyed by recent downtown fires – indeed, what their vision should be for the future of the city.

Re-Imagine Mendota partnered with Community Heart & Soul not only to gather input from the community about future projects but also how residents can be involved.

The $10,000 grant was matched with local area corporate sponsors and the city of Mendota, which dedicated $5,000.

For more information and how you can participate in the group, look for Re-Imagine Mendota on Facebook. Re-Imagine Mendota is the lead agency. The work will be all-volunteer, save for a coach to be brought in. Additional funds will be used for food and refreshments for the upcoming discussion events. Over the next few weeks committee members will attend an orientation and training to get started.

— Tom Collins contributed to this report.