Mendota High School waives fees

The Mendota High School Board of Education waived all registration, lab, driver’s education and participation fees for the 2023-24 school year.

This will be the fourth consecutive year all fees have been waived.

Superintendent Jeff Prusator said the board was concerned about the financial stress families face when enrolling students every August. The costs associated with school supplies plus sports and technology fees can sometimes add up to hundreds of dollars per student. Prusator said if the state continues to fund the way it has been funding school districts, the district will be able to do this for another year or two.

“We are asking a lot from parents,” Prusator said in an interview with WGLC radio. “Right now our districts financially pretty stable. It just feels we do not need to pass that burden on to families at this time.”